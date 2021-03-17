Warriors’ Wiseman, Paschall out due to ‘health and safety’ protocols

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Golden State Warriors’ center James Wiseman and forward Eric Paschall have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says at least four staff members are adhering to those COVID protocols as well.
No other details have been released at this time.
The Warriors are in Houston for the game — Tip off is at 5 p.m.
Wiseman, who was raised in Nashville before moving to Memphis, might be out for his homecoming game against the Grizzlies this weekend.
About a week ago, the Warriors rookie missed a mandatory COVID-19 test during All-Star break weekend and had to be held out of practice when the team reconvened — Coach Steve Kerr called it “disappointing.”
“It was a mistake. He just forgot,” Kerr said. “So it’s disappointing because he could have used the practice tonight. We need him out there. So it’s disappointing that he made the mistake.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.