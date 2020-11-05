Washington at Cal game canceled after coronavirus case

FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Pac-12 game set for Saturday is canceled.

Pac-12 said Cal requested to cancel the Washington at Cal football game after a student player tested positive for coronavirus.

Cal did not have the minimum number of players available for the game because players were made to self-quarantine while contact tracing ensues. The game will be declared a no contest, Pac-12 said.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 football programs will continue to be our number one priority.”

Officials said the player who tested positive is asymptomatic.

