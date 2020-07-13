Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Washington’s NFL team on Monday officially announced they will retire the Redskins name.

In a statement released on Twitter, the team said it will develop a new name and design but did not give any further details.

The announcement comes after a review of the team’s name due to recent events around the US and feedback from the community.

Native American advocacy groups have tried for decades to force a change, and a peer-reviewed UC Berkeley study released earlier this year revealed 67% of those surveyed who strongly identify as Native agreed or strongly agreed the name was offensive. The death of George Floyd in Minnesota and other examples of police brutality against Black people in the U.S. sparked protests worldwide and changes to various brands considered racially insensitive.

Asked last month about the name, a spokesman said the team had no comment. But this week marked a possible sea change on the issue with investors writing to FedEx, PepsiCo and other sponsors hoping they woould influence change.

FedEx was the first to act publicly. The title sponsor of the team’s stadium in Landover Maryland, FedEx said Thursday, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.” FedEx paid $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to the stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

