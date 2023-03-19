(KRON) — San Diego State men’s basketball advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 75-52 win over Furman University on Saturday. The Aztecs had their share of highlight-reel plays in their double-digit win.

One of them featured two Bay Area high school basketball stars. With about 12 minutes left in the first half, SDSU senior guard Darrion Trammell lobbed an alley-oop pass from past half-court to senior forward Keshad Johnson.

“Hold on here! They go up high for Johnson,” play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan said on the CBS broadcast.

Before they connected on this alley-oop, Johnson and Trammell starred at their respective high schools in the Bay Area.

Darrion Trammell: North Bay Native

Trammell is a Marin City native and went to high school roughly 10 miles south at St. Ignatius in San Francisco. He was named first-team All-West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) in his junior and senior seasons, Trammell’s SDSU bio says.

The 5-foot-10 guard then played his freshman year at City College of San Francisco where he averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 steals and 4.1 assists per game. Trammell then played his sophomore and junior seasons at Seattle University before transferring to SDSU.

“It’s just a dream coming true,” Trammell said during a press conference after the Furman win when asked about his journey from community college to the sport’s biggest stage. “We’re not done yet. It’s a blessing to get here — all the hard work I feel I put in. I feel like I’m being rewarded for that. I’m just grateful to be here with my teammates.”

Keshad Johnson: East Bay Native

Before he was dunking in a No. 0 Aztecs jersey, Johnson starred at San Leandro High School in the East Bay. An Oakland native, Johnson was rated one of the 25 best high school players in California by his senior season.

Right off the bat, Johnson was a role player during his freshman year at SDSU. In the 2019-20 season, Johnson came off the bench in 18 of the team’s 32 games. He had a number of highlight-reel dunks in his first year of college basketball, including this one.

Johnson and the Aztecs went 30-2 that season and were poised to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. However, the COVID-19 pandemic halted those plans as March Madness was canceled.

5-seed SDSU will play 1-seed Alabama on Friday for a spot in the Elite Eight. Tipoff time is TBD.