SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KRON) – A couple at a Giants and Dodger spring training game talked about what it’s like to be in a relationship while being on different sides of one of the most heated rivalries in sports.
- WATCH: Couple at Giants spring training deal with being a house divided
- 31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus
- Giants players speak on new manager
- Seattle-area officials buy $4 million ‘quarantine’ motel
- Chance of rain in Bay Area forecast may finally break 30+ day dry spell