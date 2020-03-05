WATCH: Couple at Giants spring training deal with being a house divided

Knocking on the door for a Western Conference wild-card spot, the Minnesota Wild begin a key three-game California road trip on Thursday night when face the San Jose Sharks.

Minnesota has crept within one point of Winnipeg for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference and has two games in hand on the Jets. The Wild have won six of their last eight games, including a key four-point playoff swing game against Nashville, 3-1, on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.