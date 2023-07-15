(KRON) — Stephen Curry is known to make shots from long distances. And that’s not just on the basketball court. The Golden State Warriors superstar has now taken his basketball wizardry to the golf course on Saturday at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Curry made an incredible hole-in-one from 152 yards out in a video that has now gone viral on social media. As of Saturday evening, the four-time NBA champion’s swing has garnered 5.4 million views on Twitter. (Watch Curry’s celebration here.)

The hole-in-one is the first ever on the 152-yard 7th at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, according to NBC Sports, which broadcasted the event. In a clip posted by the Warriors, Curry said that was his second hole-in-one ever.

The two-time NBA MVP is also first on the entire leaderboard heading into the final day.

Curry’s golf swing from long distance had social media buzzing. Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes tweeted, “I wish I was as cool as Stephen Curry.”

In the same event one year ago, Curry also made an incredible shot from long distance.

The final day of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship will be Sunday morning. The event will be broadcasted on NBC at 11:30 a.m. PT.