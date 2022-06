SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants backed their ace with four home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Evan Longoria, Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who snapped a three-game skid.

KRON On is streaming news live now

They had lost five of six after winning seven of their previous eight. Pinch-hitter Matt Reynolds homered for the Reds, who have lost eight of their last nine games.