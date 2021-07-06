What’s happening with Oakland A’s Howard Terminal ballpark?

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Pictures show a shiny state-of-the-art ballpark situated on a stretch of the Bay providing a visually attractive setting to watch a game.

But will this ever become a reality?

“We’re excited that there’s gonna be a workshop about it tomorrow, in the economic development.”

Dave Kaval, president of the Oakland A’s, went over details about the team’s dream of a waterfront complex.

“The city is actually gonna receive an incredible amount of benefits. in terms of community benefits. In terms of affordable housing, workforce development.”

Kaval points to the numbers, the private funds, billions to the city’s general fund, – the hotel, the entertainment complex, the jobs.

The mayor is on board, yet, city council members are still sidestepping firm commitments.

The final vote is set for a July 21st meeting.

“It isn’t clear to us right now, from the city staff reports, what infrastructure is actually being financed,” said Mark Jacobs.

Jacobs, a member of the East Oakland stadium alliance, is fighting to keep the team at the coliseum.

“The question is, does Oakland want a baseball team? It sounds so simple, but it does come down to that,” said Dave Samson.

He knows, as former president of the Miami Marlins. He spent 10 years battling for a new ballpark.

And in the end – it happened.

“I am not here to opine one way or another, but if they want it – they need to do it now,” said Samson.

“Be careful what you wish for. Because, if the A’s do leave… And mark my words, if there’s no ballpark deal done, they are right at the end of this, and baseball’s had it.”

Kaval says he and the owners remain committed to Oakland, yet the commissioner says they can look elsewhere.

They continue to do so, including trips to Las Vegas to explore their options.