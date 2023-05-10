(KRON) — After a 104-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night in L.A., the Golden State Warriors are looking to save their playoff run in Game 5 Wednesday night. Can they do it? Let’s ask Steph Furry.

Viral video of a corgi by the social media handle “AirCorgi“—or “Steph Furry” to fans— shows the dog correctly predicting all of the Lakers-Warriors playoff games so far. It even shows the Warriors winning the next three games in a row, making it to and winning the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

The video shows the corgi bouncing a basketball off its nose and making it into one of two baskets labeled “Lakers” or “Warriors.” Up to Game 4, the predictions have all been correct, showing:

Game 1: Lakers

Game 2: Warriors

Game 3: Lakers

Game 4: Lakers

Game 5: Warriors

Game 6: Warriors

Game 7: Warriors

Another video posted to the channel shows the dog doing “impressions” of famous basketball players including a no-look shot meant to impersonate Steph Curry and the dog stomping on a stuffed animal meant to impersonate Draymond Green, among others.