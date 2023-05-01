SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings concluded Sunday with the defending champions coming out on top. After seven hard-fought games, there was no love lost between Draymond Green and Kings star Domantas Sabonis.

The two got into a scuffle towards the of the Kings’ Game 2 win, leading to Green’s ejection from that game and suspension for the next one. After Sabonis grabbed Green’s leg while lying on the floor, Green’s foot came down hard on Sabonis’ chest.

The feud between the two did not end there. After Golden State’s Game 7 win, the fiery Warriors forward said on The Draymond Green Show that Sabonis did not shake hands with Warriors players after the game.

“Lost a lot of respect for Sabonis,” he said. “You don’t shake guys’ hands after you lose, I don’t respect that.”

He later clarified that he didn’t necessarily lose respect for Sabonis, but didn’t respect his decision not to shake hands. Green also talked about Golden State’s Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, claiming he went back to the locker room after it ended, but returned to the court and congratulated his opponent because it didn’t “feel right.”

“You lost. Deal with it. Pay your respect. That was wack to me,” he said.

Sabonis was asked about Green’s comments on Monday and said he did not know how to respond to them.

While Green was critical of Sabonis, he spoke fondly of one of his teammates. Draymond said that Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, who averaged 27.4 points per game in his first career playoff series, impressed him.

“There’s some (opponents) you gain respect for. There’s some that you see and you know they’re cut from that same cloth you feel like you’re cut from,” Green said. “And Fox is one of those guys.