SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins is expected to rejoin the team this week after an extended absence, according to multiple reports. Wiggins has not played for the Warriors since Feb. 13 due to what the team called a personal matter.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Wiggins is expected to be back early this week. The Warriors have three games remaining in the regular season: Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday in Sacramento against the Kings, and Sunday afternoon hosting the Portland Trail Blazers. It is unclear if, or how much, Wiggins will play in those games.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Wiggins was away from the team due to a “serious medical situation” involving his father. He plans to attend the game Tuesday, per Charania.

Wiggins was traded to the Warriors from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2020. He made his first NBA All-Star Game last season and established himself as a valuable part of a championship roster.

His return is a welcome sight to a Warriors team that has struggled to find consistency this season. The Warriors currently hold the Western Conference’s No. 6 seed, but they are just a half-game ahead of the Lakers and Pelicans. If they are passed by either team and fall to No. 7, they will have to compete in the NBA’s play-in tournament for a spot in the playoffs.

Wiggins has appeared in 37 games so far this season, averaging 17.1 points and 5 rebounds per game.