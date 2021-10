LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Corey Knebel #46 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out Harrison Bader #48 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the eighth inning during the National League Wild Card Game at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Play ball — the National League Division Series is set.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS beginning Friday after the Dodgers defeated the Cardinals 3-1 in a down-to-the-wire wild card game.

Game 1, 2 and 5 will be played at Oracle Park, while Game 3 and 4 will be played in Los Angeles.

