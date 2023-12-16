SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s been over a week since 16,000 people inside the Chase Center watched Bay Area native Devin Haney beat Regis Prograis to become the new WBC super lightweight champion. The sold-out crowd on Dec. 9 showed the first title fight in San Francisco in two decades was well-received by fans.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) was the crowd favorite as he was the reason the fight ended up in San Francisco — a city not historically known to host big boxing events. Haney, who was born in San Francisco and raised in Oakland, told his promoter he wanted to fight in his hometown.

With the success of last Saturday’s event, Bay Area fight fans are eager to know if another prizefight is coming to San Francisco soon. Haney, 25, says fighting back home was on his “bucket list” for his boxing career and that he would want to fight in SF again.

Haney was asked if he would fight in The City again.

“For sure, God willing, we do more fights, more big events — possibly the next,” he said. “My two places I want to fight next is Saudi Arabia or back here (in SF).”

The event’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn, says he wasn’t sure how well the turnout was going to be in San Francisco, considering the city hasn’t hosted a big fight since 2001 when Floyd Mayweather fought at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

“I’m sure now,” Hearn told KRON4 two days before the Haney-Prograis fight. “Amazing. This place is going to be completely full on Saturday night. It just shows you when you have a great fight, boxing is a great product when it gets it right. We’ve just got it right on Saturday.

“Obviously, Devin is from the Bay Area; his family is from the Bay Area. But more than that, this is a great sports city, and it’s been starved of professional boxing. This is a great arena, but we still didn’t know. Now we know this place comes out for the big fights.”

I asked Devin about if fighting at home in the Bay Area and the crowd turnout to support him exceeded his expectations.



Haney said early in the promotion that @EddieHearn predicted only 7,000 would show up — which turned out to be very wrong as it was 16K sellout #HaneyPrograis pic.twitter.com/NxWf3OwX3X — Aaron Tolentino (@ATolent2) December 10, 2023

One factor that may prevent Haney from coming back to SF to fight is money. Haney would likely make more money fighting in Las Vegas where ticket prices for boxing are typically more expensive than what they were on Dec. 9. Tickets for Haney-Prograis were being sold for as low as $37 — compared to the average get-in price of $100+ for a prizefight in Las Vegas.

According to the California State Athletic Commission, Haney made a guaranteed purse of $1.5 million last Saturday. He is expected to have made more after factoring in the extra money he ought to receive from his promoter, a percentage of the pay-per-view sales, ticket sales, etc.

It is unknown how much ticket revenue Haney’s last fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas generated. Per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, as of 2023, fighter purses and gate revenue are no longer released to the public.

“(Haney) sold out in a city that hasn’t had (championship) boxing in two decades,” Hearn said. “Who else can do that in boxing?”

Watch the full interview with Hearn in the video player above.