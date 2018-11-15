Sports

Will Warriors move forward following team drama?

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 04:08 PM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 04:13 PM PST

Will Warriors move forward following team drama?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An altercation between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant on Monday has caused some drama for the Golden State Warriors.

Green was then suspended for one game due to "conduct detrimental to the team," according to the Warriors.

KRON 4's Grant Lodes spoke to a San Francisco Chronicle columnist, Scott Ostler, about whether this on the court drama stems from something much deeper.

"When the Warriors brought in Kevin Durant and paired him with Draymond Green, they paired the most sensitive superstar in the game with the most abrasive superstar in the game. There's tendencies there for a clash."

In an interview with Kevin Durant, he said that he expects to work things out because 'we've got a long season ahead.'

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App