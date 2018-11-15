Will Warriors move forward following team drama? Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors tries to calm down teammate Draymond Green #23 after a foul in the second half of an NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 19. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An altercation between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant on Monday has caused some drama for the Golden State Warriors.

Green was then suspended for one game due to "conduct detrimental to the team," according to the Warriors.

KRON 4's Grant Lodes spoke to a San Francisco Chronicle columnist, Scott Ostler, about whether this on the court drama stems from something much deeper.

"When the Warriors brought in Kevin Durant and paired him with Draymond Green, they paired the most sensitive superstar in the game with the most abrasive superstar in the game. There's tendencies there for a clash."

In an interview with Kevin Durant, he said that he expects to work things out because 'we've got a long season ahead.'

