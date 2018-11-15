Will Warriors move forward following team drama?
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An altercation between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant on Monday has caused some drama for the Golden State Warriors.
Green was then suspended for one game due to "conduct detrimental to the team," according to the Warriors.
KRON 4's Grant Lodes spoke to a San Francisco Chronicle columnist, Scott Ostler, about whether this on the court drama stems from something much deeper.
"When the Warriors brought in Kevin Durant and paired him with Draymond Green, they paired the most sensitive superstar in the game with the most abrasive superstar in the game. There's tendencies there for a clash."
In an interview with Kevin Durant, he said that he expects to work things out because 'we've got a long season ahead.'
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE