SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19 and cannot compete in Saturday night’s event, the wrestler announced on Twitter.

Reigns was scheduled to defend his championship title in WWE Day 1 2022 Kickoff at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The WWE champion tested positive earlier in the day — hours before the event.

Reigns was forced to pull out of the competition due to protocols.