SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The WWE is coming to KRON4 next year. The CW Network will become the official broadcast home of WWE NXT beginning in October 2024. The five-year agreement marks the first time in its 13-year history that WWE NXT, which showcases upcoming WWE talent, will air on a broadcast television network.

As the Bay Area’s CW, KRON4 will air up to 52 live weekly events throughout the season, beginning next October.

“We are thrilled to welcome the WWE brand into the CW Sports portfolio as they play an integral role in our mission to bring live sporting events to the network year-round,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “WWE NXT is a perfect fit for The CW thanks to its dynamic young talent featuring the hottest rising stars in the sport and exhilarating, unpredictable weekly events. The passion and engagement of WWE’s fanbase is unmatched, and we are eager to grow that audience as WWE NXT’s new home on broadcast television.”

WWE NXT is the latest addition to growing live sports roster airing on the Bay Area’s CW, KRON4. KRON4 is already the home of LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball games, “Inside the NFL,” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025.