XFL commissioner says salary demands for Colin Kaepernick were ‘exorbitant’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The XFL officially kicked off this past weekend and the former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick, didn’t take part.

According to the XFL commissioner Oliver Luck, the pair had met prior to the season to discuss possible opportunities to play this season.

“We gave it some thought,” Luck said. “We have some pretty significant salary restrictions, you know. We’re a start-up league, so we want to make sure that we can be fiscally responsible and fiscally prudent. And the, you know, salary requirements that some folks, you know, shared with us were in our case exorbitant, so we, you know, couldn’t go down that path.”

Luck added he spoke with the quarterback’s representative and discussed how the salary requirements were certainly out of our range.

The XFL pays its players an average salary of $55,000 per 10-game season, with top quarterbacks potentially earning up to $500,000.

The XFL also has a policy requiring players to stand for the national anthem and if a player chooses not to stand, the commissioner says there will be consequences.

Luck spoke on his thoughts of players kneeling, “Players have numerous opportunities to express themselves with all the platforms that exist today. So, you know, standing for the national anthem we believe is a part of their responsibility as players in our league. But we think it’s important to have that – you know, that requirement for our players.”

Kaepernick made over $40 million during his six seasons in the NFL.

The quarterback remains a free agent as he looks for his next opportunity.

