Young reporters died in 2019 honored by college football national championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KRON) – The National Football College Championship is set to go Monday night and is honoring two young sports reporters who died last month.
When press showed up in the press box on Monday for the LSU vs. Clemson game, seats were reserved for ESPN’s Edward Aschoff and WDSU-TV’s Carley McCord.
Both of their seats had a national championship media guide, notebook and yellow flowers.
Fellow reporters took a moment to pay their respects.
Photos quickly circulated throughout social media of the gesture made to reserve both seats for the journalists.
Aschoff, 34, died on Christmas Eve on his birthday after battling an illness. In an Instagram post earlier this month, Aschoff disclosed he had recently caught pneumonia just days after working.
Aschoff worked for ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio, and worked as a television and radio sideline reporter during college football games.
McCord, 30, was among five people killed in a small plane crash in Louisiana on Dec. 29. She was on her way to cover the Peach Bowl as a journalist to watch LSU play Oklahoma.
McCord was a Baton Rouge native and sports reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans and appeared as a sideline reporter for ESPN.
She was also part of the game-day entertainment staff for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, regularly appearing in promotional segments broadcast during games.
Both reporters will be honored in Monday’s broadcast during the national college football championship game.
To see ESPN’s tribute to McCord, watch here.
