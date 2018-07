Zaza Pachulia signs deal with Detroit Pistons

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Golden State center Zaza Pachulia (27), left, falls onto Golden State forward Kevin Durant's (35) left knee. (Photo by John McDonnell / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Golden State center Zaza Pachulia (27), left, falls onto Golden State forward Kevin Durant's (35) left knee. (Photo by John McDonnell / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Warriors free agent Zaza Pachulia has signed a one-year del with the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania with Yahoo Sports.

Warriors free agent Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a one-year, $2.4M deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2018

