Zaza Pachulia to rejoin Warriors organization in new role

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 08: Zaza Pachulia #27 and Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors announced former Warrior, Zaza Pachulia will rejoin the organization as a consultant.

The former center played with the Warriors in 2016 through 2018.

The news came with an assortment of front-office promotions.

One teammate we know will be thrilled to hear the news, Klay Thompson.

The pair’s ‘bromance’ can be seen throughout social media posting photos and videos together.

This guy next to me was on 🔥🔥🔥today. 60 points👀

Way to go my man @KlayThompson pic.twitter.com/P55oh9s4TA — Zaza Pachulia (@zaza27) December 6, 2016

A lot to enjoy here

1. Picture itself

2. Klay's Bone Thugs shirt

3. Klay's caption

4. Zaza's response

5. This budding, random bromance pic.twitter.com/AP2d6ikTqI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 12, 2017

Pachulia tells NBC, “It’s great to be back. So many familiar faces. Today’s my first day in the office in my new job, so I’m very excited.”

In Pachulia’s new position he’ll work with both the basketball and business side of the organization.