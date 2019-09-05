Zaza Pachulia to rejoin Warriors organization in new role

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors announced former Warrior, Zaza Pachulia will rejoin the organization as a consultant.
The former center played with the Warriors in 2016 through 2018.
The news came with an assortment of front-office promotions.
One teammate we know will be thrilled to hear the news, Klay Thompson.
The pair’s ‘bromance’ can be seen throughout social media posting photos and videos together.
Pachulia tells NBC, “It’s great to be back. So many familiar faces. Today’s my first day in the office in my new job, so I’m very excited.”
In Pachulia’s new position he’ll work with both the basketball and business side of the organization.