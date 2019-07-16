Summer Road Trip: Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KXRM) — Colorado’s second largest city is the total package when it comes to adventure.

Nowhere else in the world can you hike to the top of a mountain in the morning, feed giraffes in the afternoon, and party with pro-rodeo rock stars at night.

Home to four military installations and dubbed Olympic City USA.

It’s where the stars and stripes fly Rocky Mountain high, sports fans score big with top professional and collegiate teams across the Rocky Mountain region.

And who needs the beach when you’ve got the Arkansas river. Splashing, dashing and casting.

Kayaking, Camping and climbing.

From the sand to the snow, pack your bags lets go!

Your adventure awaits!

Colorado Springs, this is where you wanna be.