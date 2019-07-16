Summer Road Trip: Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLAS) — Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas! There are so many incredible things to do across the city, so let’s get this summer road trip started!

We’re starting off our adventure on one of the newest attractions, the Fly Linq Zipline. It is 12 stories high, and is Las Vegas Strip’s only zip-line experience.

After taking in that view, you’ll land right in front of another Strip landmark — the High Roller. It’s the world’s tallest observation wheel, topping out at 550 feet. You can do everything as it spins around, from hanging out with friends to even throwing a full-scale wedding.

Now, if you need to take a break from the summer heat, the Minus 5 experience here inside the Mandalay Bay is the place to be. Be sure to grab your coat and your hat, because everything here is made out of ice, including the walls, the special sculptures, the seats and even the cocktail glasses. It’s safe to say, this is a pretty cool place to chill out.

Las Vegas is also known for its rich history. Here at the Neon Museum in Downtown Las Vegas, these signs give us a glimpse of the iconic properties they once illuminated. And at night, glittering lights burst through the darkness in a Brilliant light show!

Also downtown is the Mob Museum. The exhibits are interactive and include a variety of artifacts. It’s a bold and authentic look at organized crime and it’s ties to Las Vegas, throughout the years.

So whether you want to learn from the past or just make the most of the present, Las Vegas is the place to be! And don’t worry — what happens here, usually stays here.