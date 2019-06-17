Summer Road Trip: Portland

PORTLAND (KOIN) — Welcome to the Rose City!

Beyond the roses, Portland is known for its parks.

The city’s Chinese Garden is downtown, where you can get a Voodoo Doughnut nearby, do some light reading at Powell’s Books, or do some shopping in the trendy Pearl District.

Washington Park has some of the best views of downtown and includes the International Rose Test Garden, the Oregon Zoo, and the city’s famous Japanese Garden.

You can also hop in a kayak or take a boat ride down the Willamette River, or walk alongside it at Waterfront Park or the Eastbank Esplanade and admire the city’s scenic bridges.

Portland makes it easy to walk or cycle around town, all while snacking at the local food carts or sipping one of our microbrews and, of course, coffee!

Pioneer Square is the heart of downtown and a great place to catch a MAX train or a bus around the city, where you can hop aboard to head to nearby neighborhoods.

The Alberta Arts District is home to local shops and restaurants, including Portland’s own Salt and Straw Ice Cream.

If you want to get out into nature, you can’t beat Forest Park, located right near downtown.

It’s filled with 80 miles of trails that help to make it one of the largest urban forests in America.

You can also explore the nearby Columbia River and head east into the Gorge, where you’ll see a number of spectacular waterfalls.

And if you’ve got the time, there’s lots to do up on Mount Hood or head west to Oregon’s beautiful beaches along the Pacific Ocean.

So if you’re making your way to Portland – enjoy your visit to Stumptown! Welcome to the Rose City!

So if you’re making your way to Portland – enjoy your visit to Stumptown!