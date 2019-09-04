Skip to content
Surviving The Big One
Emergency supplies to pack ahead of an earthquake
Earthquake Insurance: Is it worth it & what does it cover?
Here are the Bay Area’s most dangerous faults
A look at the Bay Area’s ‘shaky’ earthquake history
How to prepare your home before a major earthquake strikes
How to get earthquake-ready before the big one hits
Five years since Napa earthquake: Here’s what we’ve learned
How San Francisco’s safest building prepares for an earthquake
Hayward Fault hasn’t seen major earthquake since 1800s
‘Shake Alert’ could one day send warning to your phone before an earthquake
Trending Stories
Big rig carrying live chickens catches fire on I-80 in San Pablo
Vegan sues neighbors for barbecuing in their backyard
California boat fire: 17 victims from Bay Area
San Francisco declares NRA a domestic terrorist organization
Bakersfield man accused of injecting underage girl with meth, raping her