Earthquake Insurance: Is it worth it & what does it cover?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is a hub for earthquakes but despite the increasing threat of a big one hitting the Bay Area, only 10 percent of households have earthquake insurance — a number that’s continued to drop since the Loma Prieta Earthquake.

According to a 2014 study conducted by RMS, a risk management firm founded at Stanford, the threat of a significant earthquake hitting the Bay Area is on the rise while those preparing for one with insurance is going down.

If you’re homeowner in California, your insurance company must offer you earthquake insurance, though few accept it.

>> Calculate the cost of earthquake insurance at your home

Homeowners are not required to have earthquake insurance and even if you have it, the insurance may not cover all the damage caused by a quake.

For California renters, insurance covers your personal belongings, damage caused by the quake and the cost of living somewhere else while your rented home is being repaired.

Coverage of personal property starts at $5,000 and can be increased to up to $200,000, according to the California Department of Insurance.

What’s Covered • Home damage due to quake • Personal property (i.e. TV, furniture, computers) • Cost of living elsewhere while your home is being repaired What’s Not Covered • Damage from fire caused by quake • Damage to land • Damage to cars • Flood damage

