Emergency supplies to pack ahead of an earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — When it comes to preparing for an earthquake, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggests having emergency and first aid supplies to last for at least three days.

It’s recommended the supplies be inspected and stocked regularly.

The CDC says supplies for an earthquake should include a first aid kit, nonperishable food and water and survival kits for the home, workplace and car.

The kit in your car should include: Blankets, bottled water, clothes, coins for telephone calls, fire extinguisher, first aid supplies, flashlight, nonperishable food like trail mix or nutrition bars, gloves, map, paper and pencils, medications, radio, duct tape, jumper cables and a whistle.

At home, it’s recommended to have gloves, candles, matches, clothing, a hose, tent, blankets, sleeping bags, radio, flashlight, food and water for pets and cash.

In terms of first aid, the CDC suggests having bandages, gauze, adhesive tape, thermometer and soap.

In general, the federal government also recommends taking a look at your specific needs and life circumstances — whether you need supplies for pets or seniors.

It’s also recommended to have important family documents readily available, like insurance policies, identification cards and bank account records.

Agencies like the Red Cross sell pre-made emergency kits, which include various food items, water, first aid and hygiene products.

For the full list of emergency supplies recommended in case of an earthquake, click here.