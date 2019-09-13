Watch KRON4’s Earthquake Special: Surviving The Big One

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Being prepared for an earthquake is an essential part of living in the Bay Area.

It’s not a matter of if, but when the next “big one” will hit and KRON4 is making sure you are ready with information that could save your life.

It’s been five years since the Napa earthquake, which threw people’s lives and businesses into chaos and the effects are still being felt today.

Recent earthquakes in Southern California had magnitudes over 6.0 and 7.0.

In our special ‘Surviving The Big One,’ we’ll tell you if you’re living on a dangerous fault line, what you need in your earthquake emergency kit and how to check that your home is earthquake-safe.

We’ll also look back at California’s biggest earthquakes to find out what lessons we’ve learned and what changes have been made.

Watch the entire special in the video above.

And make sure to check out KRON4’s Surviving The Big One page for web extras like an interactive calculator that estimates earthquake insurance for your home, a timeline of California’s major quakes and a map of the state’s fault lines.