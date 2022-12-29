Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
47°
LIVE NOW
Watch News Live
Sign Up
San Francisco
47°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Watch Live News
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Politics from The Hill
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Automotive News
Press Releases
World
Top Stories
Rose Parade 2023: Everything you need to know
Video
Top Stories
73-year-old pilot injured in Watsonville plane crash
Gallery
Sinkhole causes closure at Oakland Zoo
3-year-old missing in possible parental abduction, …
Gallery
SF police respond to shootings, stabbing New Year’s …
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Giants
Warriors
49ers
Red and Gold Zone
Sharks
A’s
Raiders
Top Stories
Karlsson gets franchise record as Sharks beat Blackhawks …
Top Stories
Struggling teams meet when Sharks visit Blackhawks
Top Stories
Olfosson’s 1st NHL goal powers Stars to 5-2 win over …
Stars eye fourth straight win, host Erik Karlsson, …
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
Boxing organization announces transgender category
Community
Vegas NYE
Founders Day
Contests
Calendar
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
LIVE! in the Bay
LIVE! in the Bay ‘viewers’ voice
Contests
About Us
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Newsletters
Report It!
Links seen on KRON4
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search KRON4
Search
Please enter a search term.