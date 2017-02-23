Skip to content
Alameda County
WATCH: Alameda County Bomb Squad demonstrates controlled detonation
Alameda County sheriff denies abuse allegations from pregnant inmates
VIDEO: Alameda County DA working to dismiss nearly 6,000 old marijuana convictions
VIDEO: Immigrant rights groups protest white supremacist video retweeted by Alameda County Sheriff’s Office
VIDEO: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesman accidentally retweets white supremacist press conference
More Alameda County Headlines
VIDEO: Dangerous, illegal fireworks still going off in the Bay Area 10 days after Fourth of July
Parolee arrested after CHP pursuit through East Bay
VIDEO: 2 East Bay fruit vendors arrested for allegedly selling without permit may be victims of human trafficking
VIDEO: Dublin school district to decide if new high school will be built near Alameda County Jail
In-depth: California lawmakers consider bill that ends lifetime registration for certain sex offenders
In-depth: What happens to sex offenders in violation of Megan’s Law?
VIDEO: East Bay residents who did good job conserving water face rate hike
VIDEO: Protesters demand Alameda County sheriff stop detention of undocumented immigrants for deportation
VIDEO: Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Foley remembered as hard-working model for others
VIDEO: Alameda County sheriff’s deputy remains in critical after being hit by bus at jail