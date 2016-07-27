Algae Bloom

Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Ready 4 School
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
Ready 4 School
Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting
Ghost Ship
California
Noticias
National
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
Top Stories
Warriors Stephen Curry speaks out on Kevin Durant’s departure
Top Stories
Bay Bridge Series begins tonight- Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants
Gilroy Superintendent talks about Lady Gaga’s donations to classroom projects
Public funeral for El Paso Walmart shooting victim with no family in town
New drug melts away 4-year-old boy’s brain tumor
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
Tickets
Top Stories
Warriors Stephen Curry speaks out on Kevin Durant’s departure
Top Stories
Bay Bridge Series begins tonight- Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants
Oakland Raiders Antonio Brown is back at training camp and ready to get to work
Brown returns to Raiders after issues with feet, helmet
$500K worth of items stolen from A-Rod’s rental car in San Francisco
Features
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
Hidden History
Teacher of the Week
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Snapchat’s new glasses with 3D cameras
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Darya takes on Hawaii
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Nike launches subscription business
Dine & Dish: Sally the Robot
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Gaming stocks tank after Trump links games to shootings
Community
KRON4 Salutes
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the North Bay Fires
Pride Month
Military Veterans
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Television Schedule
About Us
Keep KRON4
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW
Algae Bloom
Video: Thick algae invades Discovery Bay
Trending Stories
Warriors Stephen Curry speaks out on Kevin Durant’s departure
Bay Bridge Series begins tonight- Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants
Gilroy Superintendent talks about Lady Gaga’s donations to classroom projects
Public funeral for El Paso Walmart shooting victim with no family in town
New drug melts away 4-year-old boy’s brain tumor