Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
News
Bay Area
Coronavirus
California
National
Your Local Election HQ
San Francisco Homelessness
Destination California
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Mystery Wire
Politics
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
California Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Big Ten cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
Big Ten cancels fall football: sources
Crisis response teams to respond to non-criminal calls in San Francisco
Video
1 dead after fatal stabbing in San Mateo County
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
NFL Draft
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Top Stories
Big Ten cancels fall football season, other conferences could follow
Top Stories
Big Ten cancels fall football: sources
A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano suspended for 5 games after brawl with Astros
Mountain West postpones fall sports, including football
Video
Big Ten votes against playing college football this fall amid pandemic: report
Features
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
KRON4 Heroes
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
New Year’s Live
Fleet Week
KRON4 Book Club
Web Chats
Teacher of the Week
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: How Dr. Birx’s scarves got their own Instagram
Video
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Curry sisters bust a move
Video
KRON4 Morning Buzz: PGA Championship Round 2
Video
KRON4 Morning Buzz: PGA Championship tees off in SF
Video
KRON4 Morning Buzz: MLB and COVID
Video
Community
Schools
Pride Month
Yes, We’re Open!
KRON4 Salutes
KRON4 Salutes Innovators in Tech
KRON4 Salutes People Giving Back
Black History Month
Military Veterans
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the California Wildfires
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
About Us
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Bindi
‘Baby Wildlife Warrior’: Bindi Irwin announces she’s pregnant
Video
Trending Stories
Bay Area father feels powerless trying to help schizophrenic son
Suspect in 2009 Santa Cruz homicide apprehended in Mexico
Video
Mosquitoes in Santa Clara County test positive for West Nile virus
Video
Coronavirus in the Bay Area: Confirmed cases exceed 61,100
1 dead after fatal stabbing in San Mateo County
Video