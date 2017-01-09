Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting
Ghost Ship
California
National
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
Top Stories
A’s beat the Brewers 3-2 in extra innings
Top Stories
Community coming together after Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting
‘Major medical emergency’ closes 24th Street BART station
Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’
GILROY STRONG: Community remembers shooting victims
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
Tickets
Top Stories
A’s beat the Brewers 3-2 in extra innings
Top Stories
Race for a NL Wild Card Spot: Giants fall to Phillies 4-2
Oakland A’s give back to the Gilroy community
Oakland Raiders training camp day four recap
San Francisco 49ers defense dominates training camp
Features
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Tech Trends
Hidden History
Teacher of the Week
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Capital One hit with data breach
Top Stories
Dine & Dish: Al’s Deli
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Why Bohemian Rhapsody is back
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Daredevils and divas
KRON4 Morning Buzz: James goes to San Diego Comic-Con
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Pampers is making a ‘smart’ diaper
Community
KRON4 Salutes
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the North Bay Fires
Pride Month
Military Veterans
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Television Schedule
About Us
Keep KRON4
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW
Clemson
Clemson stuns Alabama, wins college football national championship, 35-31
Trending Stories
Community coming together after Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting
Race for a NL Wild Card Spot: Giants fall to Phillies 4-2
Women regret telling Burger King manager to ‘Go back to Mexico’
FBI calls gunman at Gilroy Garlic Festival ‘kind of a loner’
Baby found dead behind Fairfield business, second newborn taken to hospital