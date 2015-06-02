Covarrubias

Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Ready 4 School
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
Community in Crisis
Surviving The Big One
Hillsborough Heiress Murder Trial
Ghost Ship
California
KRON4 En Español
National
Politics
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
Top Stories
Chicago teachers to strike in nation’s 3rd largest district
Top Stories
Car plows into Alameda home
WATCH: How the Bay Bridge is designed to withstand an earthquake
BART operator injured in accident at Concord train yard
Warriors hopeful Kevon Looney will play in season opener
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Tickets
Top Stories
Warriors hopeful Kevon Looney will play in season opener
Top Stories
Raiders TE Darren Waller signs multi-year contract extension
Raiders head to Lambeau Field for Week 7
San Francisco 49ers are the real deal
Marleau, Sharks play host to high-flying Hurricanes
Features
CMA Awards
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
Border Report Tour
Fleet Week
Teacher of the Week
The Mel Robbins Show
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Retail sails decline
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Cruise ship squeezes through canal
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Oregon Lottery to launch sports betting app
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Coco Gauff wins 1st WTA title
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Fortnite goes dark
Community
KRON4 Salutes
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the North Bay Fires
Pride Month
Military Veterans
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
About Us
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Search
Search
Search
Covarrubias
South Bay science camp discontinues community service program
Trending Stories
Yahoo users: How to file a claim for money in data breach settlement
10-year-old Orange County girl commits suicide
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
‘Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely’s wife and son killed
BART operator injured in accident at Concord train yard