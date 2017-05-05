Darth Vader

Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
Ghost Ship
California
National
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
Top Stories
Justice Department OKs T-Mobile’s $26.5B Sprint deal
Top Stories
Judge reduces $2B award in Monsanto Roundup case to $86.7M
California police wear Mexican Charro suits to connect with community
Man accused of stealing dog in SF’s Japantown arrested
Your bridge toll money is going to build commuter parking lots in the East Bay
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
Tickets
Top Stories
49ers sign top 2 draft picks before start of training camp
Top Stories
Báez, Bryant power Cubs past Giants 4-1; Lester scratched
A’s over Astros 4-3 in 11 innings
Pablo Sandoval homer in the 13th lifts Giants past Cubs 5-4
International soccer star Ronaldo escapes rape charges
Features
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Tech Trends
Hidden History
Teacher of the Week
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Daredevils and divas
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: James goes to San Diego Comic-Con
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Pampers is making a ‘smart’ diaper
Dine & Dish: The Caviar Company
KRON4 Morning Buzz: See your future with FaceApp
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Uber launches on-the-go shopping app
Community
KRON4 Salutes
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the North Bay Fires
Pride Month
Military Veterans
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Television Schedule
About Us
Keep KRON4
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW
Darth Vader
VIDEO: Tennessee man’s name is Darth Vader
Trending Stories
Man accused of stealing dog in SF’s Japantown arrested
Your bridge toll money is going to build commuter parking lots in the East Bay
This East Bay city now has the highest minimum wage in the US
Fortnite is holding a World Cup this weekend with $30 million in prizes
Garlic galore at 41st annual Gilroy Garlic Festival