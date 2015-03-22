Fake Tree Trimmers

Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Ready 4 School
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
Community in Crisis
Surviving The Big One
Hillsborough Heiress Murder Trial
Ghost Ship
California
KRON4 En Español
National
Politics
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
Top Stories
San Leandro High alum signs with Golden State
Top Stories
2.8 magnitude earthquake rattles near Cupertino
Report: MLB proposal would eliminate dozens of minor league teams
The importance of a healthy gut
UK lawmakers vote to delay final Brexit decision again
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Tickets
Top Stories
San Leandro High alum signs with Golden State
Top Stories
Report: MLB proposal would eliminate dozens of minor league teams
Young athlete battles bullies and tackles stereotypes
Sharks hope to extend win streak vs. improved Sabres
Yankees pitcher, Vallejo native CC Sabathia dislocates shoulder, big league career over
Features
CMA Awards
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
Border Report Tour
Fleet Week
Teacher of the Week
The Mel Robbins Show
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
Dine & Dish: Oakland Cemetery Tour
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Kid hockey player steals show at Washington Capitals game
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Boxer Patrick Day dies 4 days after fight
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Retail sails decline
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Cruise ship squeezes through canal
Community
KRON4 Salutes
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the North Bay Fires
Pride Month
Military Veterans
Hispanic Heritage Month
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
About Us
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Search
Search
Search
Fake Tree Trimmers
Warning: Fake police officer in Santa Clara
Trending Stories
San Leandro High alum signs with Golden State
Woman who livestreamed DUI crash that killed sister arrested again after another crash
10-year-old Orange County girl commits suicide
Man shot, killed in San Jose
Yahoo users: How to file a claim for money in data breach settlement