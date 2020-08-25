Jordan Gerbich

Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
News
Bay Area
Coronavirus
Wildfires
California
National
Your Local Election HQ
San Francisco Homelessness
Destination California
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Mystery Wire
Politics
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
California Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Lucky Charms to sell pouches of just marshmallows
Video
SCU Lightning Complex fires ranks as second largest fire in state history; only 20 percent contained
Video
Man charged with shooting elephant seal on California beach
Firefighters make steady progress on containing LNU Lightning Complex Fire
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
NFL Draft
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Top Stories
49ers kick off 2020 season against Arizona Cardinals, without fans
Video
Top Stories
Messi wants out of Barcelona
Giants cut ties with fan-favorite Hunter Pence, get Rays’ Robertson
Video
49ers adjust practice schedule due to wildfires burning across Bay Area
Video
Warriors get No. 2 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft
Features
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
KRON4 Heroes
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
New Year’s Live
Fleet Week
KRON4 Book Club
Web Chats
Teacher of the Week
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Torn ACL cuts season short for 49ers’ Jalen Hurd
Video
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: How Dr. Birx’s scarves got their own Instagram
Video
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Curry sisters bust a move
Video
KRON4 Morning Buzz: PGA Championship Round 2
Video
KRON4 Morning Buzz: PGA Championship tees off in SF
Video
Community
Schools
Pride Month
Yes, We’re Open!
KRON4 Salutes
KRON4 Salutes Innovators in Tech
KRON4 Salutes People Giving Back
Black History Month
Military Veterans
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the California Wildfires
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
About Us
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Jordan Gerbich
Man charged with shooting elephant seal on California beach
Trending Stories
Interactive Map: Current California wildfires
Video
Bay Area fires: Complete list of evacuation orders, road closures, and more
Video
An interactive map of all the Bay Area fires
Video
SCU Lightning Complex fires ranks as second largest fire in state history; only 20 percent contained
Video
‘He is the best father I could have had’: Daughter of Golden State Killer describes father in letter to court