Crews mop up Martinez grass fire
Top Stories
Health care, immigration top issues at Democrats’ 1st debate
Woman killed in Santa Rosa 3-car crash
San Mateo elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
SEE IT: Driver bails from moving car during chase in Louisiana
Top Stories
Kevin Durant is an unrestricted free agent
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Over 2K people win NC lottery
Top Stories
Oakland A’s Montas suspended 80 games
Pelosi, Trudeau settle NBA bet with chocolate, wine & swag
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Planters selling shoes?
USA Gymnastics revamps Safe Sport policy amid abuse scandal
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Williams scores Wheaties cereal box cover
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Over 2K people win NC lottery
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Planters selling shoes?
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors stay classy after defeat
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Big waves in basketball
Dine & Dish: Special Dishes for Father’s Day
Murder
Man convicted of murder, attempted murder for 2011 Oakland shooting
Man accused of decapitating wife leaves hospital for jail
Father and son suspected of killing man in Portrero Hill
Santa Rosa man arrested for 1974 killing
Suspect in killing of woman, teen son is dead
More Murder Headlines
Youths accused of torture-murder of 6-year-old in Mexico
DA: Drugs may be a factor in Great Star Theater suspicious death
Oakland prosecutor: Man knew what he was doing when he killed girlfriend
‘Batman’ Killer Studied Brain Disorders Before Mass Murder
Teen Girl To Stay In Adult Jail Until Trial In Mom’s Murder
Arrest Of Gulf Cartel Chief Sparks Mexico Border Gunfights
$5 million bail set for teen accused of murdering ex-felon
Richmond Homeless Woman Possibly Murdered
Man fatally shot in Oakland identified
Baby snatching plot broken up