Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Ready 4 School
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
Surviving The Big One
Ghost Ship
Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting
California
KRON4 En Español
National
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
Top Stories
Cueto dazzles in season debut, Giants beat Pirates 5-4
Top Stories
California Senate approves bill regulating gig economy
Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram tears rotator cuff and labrum ‘likely’ ending season
Fremont City council votes to approve downtown homeless navigation center location
A’s blowout Astros, 21-7
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Tickets
Top Stories
Cueto dazzles in season debut, Giants beat Pirates 5-4
Top Stories
Raiders rookie Johnathan Abram tears rotator cuff and labrum ‘likely’ ending season
A’s blowout Astros, 21-7
Oakland Raiders Gareon Conley ‘good to go’ after frightening neck injury
Former Raider Antonio Brown accused of rape
Features
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Teacher of the Week
The Mel Robbins Show
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
Apple rolls out new streaming TV service for $5 a month
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Antonio who?
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: ‘Candy Crush’ stocks a good investment
Apple iPhones get new cameras, but mostly unchanged
Apple expected to unveil iPhones echoing last year’s models
Community
KRON4 Salutes
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the North Bay Fires
Pride Month
Military Veterans
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Television Schedule
About Us
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW
Nestle
Nestle voluntarily recalls products that might contain glass
Trending Stories
Oakland police officer helps save man’s life during Raiders game
NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration
San Francisco business owner considering closing shop after second assault by homeless person
Deadline looms for residents forced to vacate Mountain View affordable complex
Evacuation orders issued due to brush fire near HWY 37 in Novato