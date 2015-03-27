Silicon Valley

Skip to content
KRON4.com
San Francisco
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
Ghost Ship
California
National
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
Top Stories
Police identify ‘person of interest’ in missing college student case
Top Stories
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleepers
Kevin Durant sells Malibu home for $12.1M
San Francisco ranks among best places to celebrate 4th of July
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
Sharks
A’s
Giants
Tickets
Top Stories
Kevin Durant is an unrestricted free agent
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Over 2K people win NC lottery
Top Stories
Oakland A’s Montas suspended 80 games
Pelosi, Trudeau settle NBA bet with chocolate, wine & swag
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Planters selling shoes?
USA Gymnastics revamps Safe Sport policy amid abuse scandal
Features
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Tech Trends
Hidden History
Teacher of the Week
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Serena Williams scores Wheaties cereal box cover
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Over 2K people win NC lottery
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Planters selling shoes?
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Warriors stay classy after defeat
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Big waves in basketball
Dine & Dish: Special Dishes for Father’s Day
Community
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the North Bay Fires
Pride Month
Military Veterans
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Television Schedule
About Us
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS
Silicon Valley
US announces new efforts to counter violent extremism, security team travels to Silicon Valley
Judge approves $415M settlement in Apple, Google wage case
Silicon Valley company starts to take court disputes online
TECH REPORT: Facebook’s virtual reality headset is mindblowing