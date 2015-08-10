Skip to content
Girl, 12, contracts flesh-eating bacteria while on vacation in Florida
Salesforce Park reopening date announced
Union City
Uber driver sexually assaulted woman picked up in San Francisco, police say
Report: 1 in 5 people can afford to buy home in Bay Area
4 arrested, over 100 cited in big Union City sideshow
Resident: “Fights have become the norm” at Union City schools
Union City police arrest woman in Wal-Mart assault
VIDEO: Union City police searching for Wal-Mart assault suspect wearing a Batman sweatshirt
17-year-old boy arrested for allegedly robbing Girl Scout, mother selling cookies in Union City
VIDEO: Kaiser medical assistant arrested for alleged sexual assault in Union City
People Behaving Badly: Subtle hints of illegal dumping in your area
Capitol Corridor train hits car in Union City
Video: Spike in Union City home burglaries, neighbors say
One lane on Alvarado Boulevard in Union City to close Tuesday for sinkhole repairs
Off-duty sheriff’s deputy shot while volunteering at James Logan High School event in Union City
Suspected Union City chinchilla thief arrested
Police seeking suspects in connection with fatal shooting in Union City