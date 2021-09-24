Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Wildfires
Drought
Inside California Politics
Hunger Action Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Border Report Tour
Mystery Wire
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Trending
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
Photographer behind controversial migrant photos claims agents weren’t whipping anyone
Video
New York hospitals fear staff shortage as vaccine deadline approaches
Artist chosen to replace Confederate windows in Washington National Cathedral
Gallery
‘I’m gonna die’: Kroger employee describes fleeing gunfire in Tennessee store
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
The Big Game
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Fate of the A’s
Giants
Top Stories
Raiders seek 1st 3-0 start since ’02 when they host Dolphins
Video
Top Stories
49ers to give away two tickets in 1st home game with fans since 2019 season
Andrew Wiggins remains unvaccinated, risks not playing in Warriors home games
Video
Sharks open training camp without Evander Kane
NHL finds no evidence Evander Kane gambled on games
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Thailand Vacation Getaway Sweepstakes