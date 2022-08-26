The California Air Resources Board voted on Thursday to ban the sale of gas-powered cars starting in 2035.

The state’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule would ratchet up the proportion of electric or non-emitting cars required to be sold in the state annually, until new sales must be 100 percent electric starting in 2035.

The rule is expected to have impacts beyond California’s borders, as other states can also adopt the standards. Officials from New York, Oregon, Washington state and Rhode Island told CNN that they plan to adopt California’s rule.

The measure is aimed at both limiting the state’s contribution to climate change, and also bettering public health by exposing fewer people to pollution like smog.

“California now has a groundbreaking, world-leading plan to achieve 100 percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035. It’s ambitious, it’s innovative, it’s the action we must take if we’re serious about leaving this planet better off for future generations,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a statement shared with The Hill.

The Air Resources Board found that battery-electric vehicles are likely to be about even cost-wise with gas-powered vehicles by 2030, and estimated that by 2035, consumers are likely to save $7,900 in maintenance and operational costs over the first 10 years of electric vehicle ownership.

John Bozzella, president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an auto industry trade group, told The Hill Wednesday that it’s not clear whether the targets are realistic.

“Whether or not these requirements are realistic or achievable is directly linked to external factors like inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical mineral availability and pricing, and the ongoing semiconductor shortage,” he said

The ban was also criticized by many high-profile conservatives.

“Ridiculous! Banning gasoline-powered vehicles will hurt all Americans,” tweeted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R). “No wonder so many people from California have moved to the Lone Star State.”