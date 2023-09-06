California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 23, 2022.

A judge in California issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday against a school district policy that would require parents be informed if their child requests to go by different pronouns or gender identity.

The Chino Valley Unified School District had issued a new policy under its conservative-majority board that would mandate parents be told if a student wanted to go by a different gender identity other than the one listed on official paperwork, prompting a lawsuit from the state.

The policy will be halted as the suit from California Attorney General Rob Bonta proceeds in court.

“San Bernardino Superior Court’s decision to issue a temporary restraining order rightfully upholds the state rights of our LGBTQ+ student community and protects kids from harm by immediately halting the board’s forced outing policy,” Bonta said in a statement.

“While this fight is far from over, today’s ruling takes a significant step towards ensuring the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of transgender and gender-nonconforming students. As we continue challenging the policy in court, my office will continue providing our unwavering support to ensure every student has the right to learn and thrive in a school environment that promotes safety, privacy, and inclusivity,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to the school district for comment.

Bonta argued in the lawsuit that the policy violates multiple state protections for students’ civil and constitutional rights — and that it puts transgender students in physical danger.

Several other California school districts with conservative school boards have implemented a similar policy or are considering implementing one. The moves go directly against the politics of the liberal state government, which has sought to make California an LGBTQ refuge.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill last year to protect transgender minors and their parents fleeing states that have banned gender-affirming care.

“While states across our country attack academic freedom, California is leading on parental choice and participation, creating a place where every student has a chance to thrive and every family has access to an education system that fosters opportunity,” Newsom said last month. “In California, parents have the right to actively participate in their child’s learning, and we’re transforming education so all students can learn on a safe campus where they can receive quality education, healthy meals, mental health care, and have the freedom to learn without political censorship.”