Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Mel Robbins visits KRON4 after launching daytime talk show

The Mel Robbins Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you want to transform your life, work, and confidence – you’ve come to the right place!

KRON4 has Mel Robbins and she promises to help you find your motivation.

Mel joins the KRON4 Morning News the day after her new shot debuted right here on KRON4.

She discusses “The 5 Second Rule” and so much more with KRON4’s Darya Folsom on what you can expect in each show.

“The Mel Robbins Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News