SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers don’t have a quarterback controversy this morning, as they told Jimmy Garoppolo thanks for everything, but no thanks on staying as starting quarterback.

Instead, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan will have Trey Lance take that role. Lance, nine years younger than Garoppolo, has been with the 49ers since 2021 when he was selected third overall in the NFL Draft.

Garoppolo will either be cut or traded. The Niners hope to trade him, but if they don’t by the start of the season, he’ll get his salary of $24 million.

Also Deebo Samuel is showing up today: back in April he wanted to be traded, but the Niners say he’ll get a new contract that will work for both sides.

Practices will last from July 27-Aug. 10 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Many of these practices are generally open to the public, with an entry of $5.

The first preseason game will be Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m., with the Green Bay Packers visiting.