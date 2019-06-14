Bay Area legends show up for Oracle’s last game

OAKLAND (KRON) — Bay Area legends came out to say goodbye to Oakland’s Oracle Arena.
Game 6 of the NBA Finals is the Warriors last game ever at Oracle.
Bay Area hip-hop legends E-40, Mistah F.A.B., Too $hort, and G-Eazy performed the halftime show — very fitting for Oakland’s last game.
“Holdin it down at halftime,” Too $hort tweeted with a photo of the rappers.
This game is the 2,070th game at Oracle for the Warriors.
They’ll move from Oakland to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.
