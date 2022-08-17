(The Hill) — Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said hours after losing her reelection primary to Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman that she is “thinking about” running for president.

“That’s a decision that I’m gonna make in the coming months, and I’m not gonna make any announcements here this morning. But it is something that I am thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months,” Cheney told NBC’s “Today” show early Wednesday when pressed on if she is thinking about a White House bid.

The disclosure came less than 12 hours after major networks projected that Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who hails from a political dynasty, lost to Hageman, former President Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidate to take on one of his largest critics in Congress.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday and with more than 95 percent of the vote in, Hageman led Cheney, 66.3 percent to 28.9 percent, according to The New York Times.

Cheney during the NBC appearance initially dodged the question when asked if she is considering running for president, telling co-anchor Savannah Guthrie that she is focused on completing her time in Congress — both serving the people of Wyoming and finishing work on the Jan. 6 House select committee — and again vowing to do what it takes to keep Trump out of the Oval Office.

Speculation is rising about Cheney’s next political act now that her time in Congress has an expiration date. The three-term House lawmaker has been vague when discussing her political future but has consistently said she will continue to oppose Trump and his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Cheney added to that speculation in a speech on election night while conceding the race to Hageman and asserting “now the real work begins.”

“So, I ask you tonight to join me. As we leave here, let us resolve that we will stand together — Republicans, Democrats, and independents — against those who would destroy our republic,” she said at the end of her speech.

“They are angry and they are determined, but they have not seen anything like the power of Americans united in defense of our Constitution and committed to the cause of freedom. There is no greater power on this Earth and with God’s help, we will prevail,” she added.

A reference to Abraham Lincoln in her concession speech further fueled the buzz regarding whether or not Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, will make a bid for the White House in 2024.

“The great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all. Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history,” Liz Cheney said Tuesday night.