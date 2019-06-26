Concord police release robbery suspect photos

CONCORD (KRON) – Concord Police are asking for help to identify two suspects in a convenience store and gas station double robbery, in a Facebook post on June 25.

At 2:45 am on June 18, two men assaulted a customer that was exiting the store. Ten minutes later the same men were caught on security footage committing another strong armed robbery at a gas station. They can also be seen driving away in a white “newer model 2-door sedan with tinted windows.”

Both suspects were wearing black t-shirts, and sported beards and tattoos on their arms. The victims were not seriously injured according to police.

Detective Kevin Giacoletto of Concord Police is asking anyone with information to contact him at (925) 671-3040 or Kevin.giacoletto@cityofconcord.org and reference case numbers

19-7944 or 19-7945. ~454