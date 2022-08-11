CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is announcing a “water supply strategy” for California in a news conference in the East Bay Thursday morning.

The strategy is being introduced to adapt to the “hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change.”

Newsom is also slated to announce new leadership for the state’s infrastructure efforts.

In July, more than two-thirds of all Californians said they were concerned about the water supply in their part of the state, according to a Public Policy Institute of California survey.

According to the survey, Californians feel the government may not be doing enough, an overwhelming majority, 77%, believe the current drought is in part due to climate change.

More than half of Californians, 69%, think the effects of climate change are already happening.

“Eight in Ten Californians say that climate change is a very or somewhat serious threat to California’s future economy and quality of life,” the report said.