A group of people was struck by a vehicle in South Whittier Wednesday morning, and it appears multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits are among the victims.

The collision at about 6:25 a.m. sent dozens of police, fire and medical units to the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road, which is near an LASD academy.

The victims were initially identified as cadets, though the LASD later confirmed that they are recruits.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a gray SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, that appeared to have crashed into a pole, suffering major front-end damage, as well as many people injured.

Some were on gurneys, while others appeared to be receiving care at the scene.

Check back for updates to this developing story.